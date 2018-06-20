Citizens protest against power outages

Staff Report

Badin

Inhabitants of Shahbaz road, Quaid-e-Azam road and Memon Mohalla staged protest demonstration along Hyderabad road against prolonged power outages for more than five days. The protest led by Hafiz Abdul Jabbar Chawro, Dr. Ansar Khuwaja, Haji Essa Memon, Muhammed Saleh Memon and others. They chanted slogans against Hesco Badin authorities for their negligence. They also burnt the tyres and paid sit-in along busy road, which caused suspension of traffic.

While talking with journalists representatives said they were suffered of electricity failure for five days and scorching heat was causing huge hurdles. They said they have complained to Hesco Badin authorities but authorities were neglecting them to resolve the issue. They said due to electricity break down inhabitants were facing water shortage while business community was also sustaining economic loss of such situation.