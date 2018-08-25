Citizens made most of the third day of Eid ul Adha festival

Majority of the Karachiites having already realized their religious obligation of “qurbani” thronged recreational centres and seaside on Friday afternoon, the third day of Eid ul Adha.

Pleasant weather complimented the festivity thick in the air making people to make most of the day declared as holiday by Sindh government, whereas those serving at the federal government managed institutions and departments attempted to celebrate the occasion in their respective workplace.

Although many of these offices had worn a sort of deserted look as the officials and staffers preferred to take the day off yet at many of these workplaces one dish parties were arranged offering colleagues an immense diversity of meat made food.

With all private business and commercial centres closed there was also low traffic flow on the thoroughfares in the downtown areas providing much desired relief to the drivers.

Karachiites talking to APP appreciated the arrangements made for prompt removal of offal and animal remains during the three days festival.

“It is for the first time that I have set out my foot from home as were told by family members that there was no stinking waste around,” said Zakia Farid, a resident of North Nazimabad.

Prompt collection of waste and disposal of the same at the identified sites was registered in almost all parts of the metropolis.

Zahid Khan, a cattle trader, however, reminded that resource constraints and exorbitant cost of cattle prevented many of the citizens to perform “qurbani”, a ritual to slaughter cattle to commemorate the sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

“Hence the load was low that facilitated civic bodies engaged in the job,” he said.

To counter the situation, with direct impact on their pockets, butchers and those offering help in cattle slaughtering had exceptionally raised their charges to the chagrin of those fulfilling the ritual.

Town and district administration, in view the monsoon season and associated risks in terms of disease outbreak, ensured regular spray of lime powder and cautious application of anti insecticides to avoid stink and stench that is usually registered to pollute the atmosphere—APP

Share on: WhatsApp