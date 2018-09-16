Citizens’ keenness rising towards e-library

Multan

Citizens keeness and response towards recently established state-of-the-art e-library, which aimed to inculcate e-reading and e-learning culture in community, is on rise as it remained crowded with students, professionals and senior citizens.

There are 21 modern e-libraries established in different districts of Punjab, under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology Board (BITB) and Punjab Sports Board (PSB), said Librarian Muhammad Saleem while talking to APP here. Earlier, he said that libraries were being intended to set up for the promotion of information related to sports only but the government extended its scope and converted into general e-library. All the e-libraries have been established adjacent to sports complexes across the province, he added.—APP

