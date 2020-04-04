Citizens Foundation launches Rs500m corona virus appeal

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has launched a Rs 500 Million COVID-19 Response Appeal to battle the devastating impact of the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan. The organization will be dedicating 20% of all Zakat, Sadqah and donations received during this crisis towards providing essential relief to impacted communities and support to frontline healthcare professionals and volunteers, who need help urgently.

With the contribution to the TCF Covid-19 Response Appeal the organization will provide: Relief to families facing extreme economic hardship. With thousands of TCF teachers and alumni guiding this effort in the most vulnerable communities, support will reach those who need it the most.Support frontline healthcare professionals and volunteers with the equipment, testing kits and protective gear they urgently need.

Syed Asaad Ayub, President and CEO of The Citizens Foundation commented on the effort saying, “This COVID-19 impact is felt most acutely in the communities we call home, and as in the past, we are committed to being there when they need us the most. We resolve to do this with the belief that our supporters and volunteers who have built this movement over the last 25 years will continue to sustain it through this crisis. We will get through this together!”