Citizens for veracity of claims about shelter homes for abandoned women

People shocked to learn a distressed mother drowning her two year old daughter into the sea for reportedly being deserted by family have enquired about veracity of claims related to shelter homes for abandoned women in Karachi.

Talking to APP the citizens in general said government officials as well as NGOs were claiming, since long, to have established support mechanism with provision for safe shelters for women in need.

The tragic circumstances cited to compel Shakeela Rashid (28) to take life of her daughter “Anam” and also attempting to commit suicide demanded urgency to audit performance of the claimed facilities.

Naushad Akhter, a university teacher in this context mentioned that political considerations had led to handing over a government owned facility “Daar ul Amaan,” to an NGO many years ago.

“We ought to know their performance and also what efforts were made by them to restore public confidence on the facility that was placed under their control to help rectify its tarnished reputation,” said the senior professional.

To a query, she acknowledged that initially and for several years it was only through court orders that women could be accommodated at Daar ul Aman.

“This was when the facility was managed by social welfare department of the province,” said Ms.Akhter mentioning that while being handed to the NGO special provision was created to open it up for every women in need.

Swaleha Haq, a lawyer and member of defunct Pakistan Women Lawyers Association said its founding president Rashida Patel (late) was one of those who drew attention towards plight of women ostracized by the society.

“She was particularly concerned about women jailed for crime committed by them and finding themselves no where to go on completion of their sentence,” said the activist.

Different NGOs were registered to come forward to work for the cause of women deserted by their families and finding no place to lead an empowered and dignified life.

“Factually we find no such facility making no difference for those faced with extreme situations,” said Ghazala Rehman.

Anjum Rasheed, however, referred to the facility presently run by women activists belonging to religo-political party and where distressed women can simply walk-in to be provided with needed assistance.—APP

