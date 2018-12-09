Citizens for strict action against quacks

Citizens on Sunday demanded of the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal practice of quacks in rural areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to them, these quacks had established their clinics in different areas and playing with the health of innocent people. They said that taking advantage of weak health infrastructure in rural areas and absence of doctors in rural health centers and basic health units, many homeopathic doctors had also started cheating people.

Despite the claims made by the authorities of taking actions against the quackery, the twin cities are still the victim of quack practices, Rasheed Awan, a resident of Bharakho said. He complained these quacks had no degree or knowledge but just for minting money they are running clinics in thickly populated areas.

Another resident of federal capital, Muhammad Akbar said there are many who hold the degree of homeopathy but giving patients allopathic medicines, claiming themselves as allopathic doctor. “I took my ill mother to a homeopathic doctor who runs his clinic as an allopathic consultant. He gave her wrong medicines which affected her both kidneys instantly, “Yasmeen Akram a resident of Rawalpindi said. “Later, I took my mother to civil hospital where doctors told us that wrong medications had damaged her both kidneys,” she added. Zaheer Azam, a citizen said that once i felt pain in my chest and visited the nearest clinic where doctor charged quite low fee and believed to be curative.

“I got better immediately as he injected a painkiller, after that i became accustomed to painkillers which ultimately turned me a patient of high blood pressure. “ Dr Sobia Faisal, a medical practitioner said quackery is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in the country. She said quackery is one of the reasons to spread Hepatitis C as unclean medical instrument are being used in check up processes. She said that these quacks run their clinics mostly in underdeveloped areas to making people fool as they used antibiotic and painkillers to give instant relief to patients against petty amount.—APP

