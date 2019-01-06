Citizens for starting PIMS OPDs Sunday shift

Citizens have demanded the authorities concerned to start services at Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday also, keeping in view the patients’ burden on working days.

According to them, in view of a greater demand for better healthcare and to avoid heavy rush at hospitals and clinics, the hospital should start its OPDs Sunday shift.

They said that there is a need to open the OPDs on Sundays due to heavy load at the on working days and limited hospital timings as several patients, who visited hospital from far-flung areas of the country, face several problems and do not get a chance to consult doctors.

They said many of these people face hardships as despite serious nature of illness, they have to wait for Monday as the OPDs at PIMS remained close on Sunday while the emergency department only receives different nature of patients like trauma or accident victims.

“I visited hospital’s OPD on Sunday for follow up check up after surgery to consult my doctor but due to closure of OPD, I had to move to emergency but the doctors refused my check up by saying that we provide treatment to only serious patients,” Aslam Jamal, a patient said.

He also asked to deploy further staff at the hospital emergency and OPD for delivery of better services to the patients.

“Unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, at the PIMS each doctor has to examine around 100 patients daily at the OPD,” Akram Khan, another patient said.

He asked the quarters concerned to take notice of absence of senior doctors at the OPD and different wards during duty hours.

When contacted an official at the PIMS said that more than 4,000 patients visit the OPDs on a daily basis and out of them, 75 percent are follow up visits while 25 percent are new patients. He said that seven to eight members team of doctors performs duty at the OPDs while two to three doctors work at each section of filter clinics.

He said that the hospital had been established to provide special health services to the patients with critical conditions, but the hospital has to entertain patients of all background.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp