Citizens deposited Rs1.49b in Corona Relief Fund

STAFF REPORTER

IS LAMABAD Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Rs1493 million has been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona relief fund. In a Tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs1.49 billion in PM’ corona relief fund during the last 15 days. ‘Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,’ he added. PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.