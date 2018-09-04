Citizens demand proper car parking in Saddar

Staff Reporter

The citizens on Monday demanded for establishment of proper parking in Saddar for the smooth flow of traffic and safety of their vehicles.

They said that insufficient parking space in the area was a major cause of blocking the smooth flow of traffic.

Pervez Ahmed, a senior citizen told that proper and official car parking should be provided by the government and public should follow parking rules to overcome the chaos of driving particularly in such shopping hubs.

Zareen Aftab, a house wife said that she suffers a lot due to illegal parking and encroachments.

“I have come to buy stationary and syllabus books of my children and get stuck here,” she added. Qamar Mumtaz, a police official sharing information said that there are already three parking areas existing in Saddar.

He further said that two ground parking of shopping malls had already been established underground while a plot is being used too for this purpose but people don’t bother to use them as they find it inconvenient to park their vehicles there.

Saleh Aslam, a student of sociology department suggested that it should be made compulsory for each plaza owner to build an underground parking to facilitate customers and visitors.

As public avoids parking their vehicles in that open area or elsewhere due to lack of security, he added.

When contacted for official version on the issue, Assistant Secretary Rawalpindi Qaiser Mehmood informed APP that a plan is under consideration for the establishment of an outsized car parking plaza in front of Food Street in Saddar Rawalpindi to facilitate the visitors, diners and commuters.

During Ramadan, he said, we had formulated a temporary force to tackle irregular and illegal parking and faced harsh resistance from some of the influential,s but this effort was appreciated by civilized citizens of the country. So this time we have contacted Punjab police to ensure the public cooperation in this regard, he added.

We have ordered the owners of shopping malls to evacuate the basements of buildings to provide suitable parking to the customers and visitors, he informed.

