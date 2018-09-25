Citizens demand facilities at Driving Licensing Authority

The citizens of Rawalpindi have demanded of the authorities concerned to improve and extend the facilities for the people especially women at the district office of Driving Licensing Authority.

They also observed that acquiring a driving license was not an easy task due to insufficient and uncooperative staff deployed at the single driving licensing office of Rawalpindi. A senior citizen Atif Khan told APP that it was surely a nerve testing experience for the residents of Rawalpindi district as it has seven big tehsils with a large number of populations while it has only one public driving license office.

Applicants who visited the office to acquire licenses faced intolerant and non professional attitude which stirred up harsh arguments or brawls between them, he further informed. Another visitor Sabir Ali complained that hundreds of people came here daily for different reasons and had to stand in queues for long hours meanwhile staff wasted time in chatting. Sometime the citizens were told to come on the next day that caused more troubles for applicants, he revealed.

Vincent David told that there are other issues which worsened the situation for public like less number of staff and driving offices in the district, incompetent and mostly non-helpful workers and their late arrival on the duty. “I have been waiting for the doctor to get my physical checkup for the last four hours but still there is no hope that he would either come today or not moreover the other employees are unaware of his absence” David expressed his anger.

Shehla Hussain, a senior social activist, stated that she suffered a lot due to poor service provided by the staff moreover there is no ladies corner or female employees to deal with women applicants. A cabin provided for ladies was always occupied by male workers and many of the women feel hindrance while dealing with them, she added.

There is a dire need to provide a separate service to women drivers, she suggested. When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Taimoor Ali Khan disclosed that they tried hard to provide a quality services to visitors and to resolve their complaints as well.

“We have started renovation to setup a separate special cabin for ladies to facilitate them which will probably start functioning from coming week”, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp