Citizens cooperation must to keep city clean: Sheikh Anser

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that the cooperation of residents of federal capital is a vital element in efforts to keep city neat and clean. He said that desired results from the Clean and Green campaign, being launched today, can only be achieved by ensuring the cooperation and practical involvement of residents in the campaign.

These views were expressed by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz while addressing the launching ceremony of Clean and Green Campaign at G-10 Markaz here on Tuesday. Elected chairmen and councilors of different union councils of MCI and officers of concerned formations were also present on the occasion.

Especially, launched Clean and Green Campaign will remain continue for four (04) days. During this campaign different formations including Sanitation Directorate, Water Supply, Machinery and Pool Organization, Environment Wing, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Sewerage Division, Directorate of Road and Markets Maintenance and other formations would work jointly to carry out cleanliness, repair/maintenance of sewerage system, cleanliness of parks and repair / maintenance of roads in sector G-10.

In order to make campaign a success, students, residents of the sector and traders community has also been engaged in the campaign. The clean and green campaign would be further replicated in the other sectors of Islamabad and rural areas of the city.

After the inauguration ceremony an awareness walk was also held which was lead by the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz. The walk was participated by the residents of the sectors, student’s traders and officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The participants of the walk were imparted awareness about the cleanliness and their responsibilities being the residents. During the four (04) days campaign officers of concerned officers will remain present in the camp office established at site for prompt rederessal of complaints.

