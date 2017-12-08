Citizens complain of shortage of hepatitis medicines at PIMS

Citizens on Thursday complained that there was acute shortage of hepatitis medicines at federal capital’s major hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that multiplied the sufferings of patients. According to them, relevant medicines that were prescribed for treatment of hepatitis B and C were unavailable at PIMS for several months and indoor and outdoor patients were facing hardships in getting these medicines from the hospital.

A patient at PIMS Asmat Ishaq said that due to unavailability of hepatitis medicines, several patients were going to unrecoverable condition, as hepatitis patients need regular medication and in case of any gap there were chances of complications in the disease. “I remained hospitalized at PIMS for four months for treatment of this disease and at the time of discharge on the basis of medical tests, doctors advised me to get medicine of hepatitis from the hospital.” —APP

