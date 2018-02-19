Citizens can obtain driving learners from Rescue-15, E-Kidmat Markaz Kutchery

Rawalpindi

The citizens can obtain driving learner permits from Rescue 15, Liaquat Bagh and E-Khidmat Markaz, Facilitation Center Kutchery as special counters have also been set up there to facilitate the applicants, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Shahid Ali Yousaf.

Talking to APP he said, there is heavy load at the City Traffic Police (CTP) main Race Course office as nearly 700 to 800 applicants daily visit the office to get learner permits and over 600 learners are being issued daily.

He informed that the applications for driving learners, renewal and duplicate licenses can be submitted at CTP Counter, Rescue-15

Liaquat Bagh while the learners can also be obtained from the E-Kidmat Market, Kutchery. To a question he said, “We have set up six more counters to facilitate the applicants, visit CTP main office.” He said, the CTP issued 65661 driving licenses during 2017 and over 145,000 learner permits.

Yousaf Ali Shahid said, 42091 driving licenses were fresh while 19375 old licenses were also renewed during the period. 946 international driving licenses were also made last year, he added. The CTO said, 1791 duplicate licenses were issued last year to the applicants. To another question he said, the computerized driving licenses were issued under a transparent procedure.

The citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license, he added.—APP