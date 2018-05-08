Citizens called to support cause of education for underprivileged

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) working for the cause of education have urged the citizens of the country in general to support the cause of education that remains one of the biggest challenges.

“According to National Education Statistics 22.6 million children, that is 44% of all children aged 5-16, in the country do not go to school,” said Isfandyar Inayat, a senior activist associated with the NGO

working for the cause for past more than two decades.

Addressing a Zakat collection campaign here Monday, he emphasized that helping less privileged to be in the schools is a collective responsibility of all.

TCF efforts to provide quality education, he said has turned into a formidable movement that could be made possible only through the support of people who believe in making a positive difference throughtheir actions.

“ The current year’s Zakat campaign is for education as well as many other inter-linked social issues,” he said.

To a query, he said when we try to understand what is that one thing that will solve for these problem; we realize that education is the only answer we find.

“It is our collective responsibility to join hands for a positive change, for education of the less privileged, to enable a brighter future for children living in poor localities,” said Inayat.

TCF, he said invites all Pakistanis to be a part of its mission to educate Pakistan.—..APP

