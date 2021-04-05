Citizens aged 80, above to be vaccinated at home

Positivity ratio nears 10%, 43 more death reported

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The government decided on Monday to administer Covid-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center approved of these recommendations.

According to the official sources privy to the details, the government decision came after NCOC huddle gave go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centers.

The local health authorities will be responsible to facilitate the home vaccine drive, sources confirmed, as the people will reach out to local officials to get themselves registered.

The NCOC’s decision comes in a bid to encourage the elderly to take the jabs readily without hassle while about a million people have been already vaccinated against the global pandemic to develop immunity against it.

Forty-three more patients died of deadly covid-19 as the death toll due to coronavirus reached 114,821 that represents a ratio of 2.1%.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday also briefed World Health Organisation Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing Covid vaccination in the country.