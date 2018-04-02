Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by April 30

The citizens have been urged to get corrected voter lists by April 30 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed the initial voters’ lists for the 2018 general election in ECP office here, offices of Union Councils and a large number of important points of the Division. According to the ECP, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 30.

The forms are available in both English and Urdu. The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices. Vote registration can also be confirmed by texting the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300. According to the District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Malik Saleem Akhtar, people have been advised to correct and reconfirm their registration of votes before May 1 as after finalizing the lists it may not be amended.

The voters can confirm their registration by sending a message on 8300, however, if anyone faces any discrepancy, can visit the office of district election commissioner for the correction, he added.

ECP has given 36 days from Mar 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 30.

The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner. Saleem Akhtar said, the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for upcoming general elections. —APP

