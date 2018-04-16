Citizens advised to get corrected electoral roll till April 24

Rawalpindi

District Election Commission Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to avail opportunity to get corrected electoral roll till April 24 and visit the display centers set up at 280 important places of the district. Talking to APP, DEC-I Rawalpindi, Saleem Akhtar Khan informed that the ECP would continue the process of registration of new voters, correction and exclusion of voters’ names from its preliminary electoral rolls for 2018 general elections till April 24.

The display centers have been set up at important places of the district including main schools and Colleges of Rawalpindi city, offices of Union Councils and other points to get corrected the voter lists, he said adding, he is frequently visiting the display centers to check arrangements made to facilitate the citizens at the display centers and guide the staff and Incharge display centers to facilitate the voters particularly during 8 am to 4 pm, seven days a week. He said, the citizens should not miss the last chance to get corrected the voter lists to cast their votes in general elections to elect their true representatives. He said, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 24. The forms are available in both English and Urdu.

The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices.

The vote registration can also be confirmed by texting the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300, he added.

Saleem Akhtar said people have been advised to get corrected and reconfirm their registration of votes within stipulated time frame as after finalizing the lists it may not be amended.—APP