Citizens advised to check status of schemes before investment

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens to check status of the housing schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment. The citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised Housing Scheme. The Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

The property dealers have been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes. Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public said Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Talking to APP he said, RDA had submitted its report about illegal housing schemes to the committee formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan. He informed that the rules about private housing schemes were formulated in 2010 and RDA was approving new housing projects according to the rules.

He said, total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process. Total 36 private housing schemes have been declared illegal by RDA. Eight housing schemes in district council, tehsil Rawalpindi are approved while 12 are under process.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp