Citizen shot dead during fight between two men

A passer-by was gunned down during a quarrel between two men in Orangi Town on Sunday. Another man was shot dead in Shah Faisal Colony, while a teenager suffered gunshot wounds in Orangi Town.A man was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Orangi Town area, within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he died.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Sarwar.

Police said the man was shot once in the back and had died shortly after that. They ruled out the possibility of a mugging, saying that according to the initial investigation, he was a victim of a clash between two other men.Officials said Danish, alias Mullah, and Irfan, alias Topi, were quarrelling with each other, during which one of them fired at the other, injuring Sarwar, who was passing by. He was a resident of Mansoor Nagar in Orangi Town.Another man was killed in a firing incident that took place in the Shah Faisal Colony area.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, from where the body was taken to a morgue for identification.Police said the victim was later identified as 40-year-old Shahzad.

SHO Manzur Arain said Shahzad and his mechanic friend Kamran were high on drugs when they started quarrelling over something. The officer said Kamran shot Shahzad during the quarrel and fled the scene of the crime. The deceased was the resident of the same area. In another shooting, 18-year-old Bilal, son of Abdur Rehman, was shot in Orangi Town’s Tauheedi Muhalla. He was taken to the ASH.