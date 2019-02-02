Citizen scientists & Mosquito APP

Mosquitoes kill more humans than human murderers do. WHO declared mosquitoes one of the deadliest animals in the world. Their ability to carry and spread diseases to humans causes millions of deaths every year. Recently, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad launched its first-ever android-based Application for mosquito surveillance and reporting. The name of APP is “Mosquito Alert Pakistan”. The noticeable features of this APP are: (i) Free availability on Google Play Store for general public, (ii) In national language (Urdu), (iii) User friendly, (iv) Anyone can send picture of mosquito or its breeding site with GPS location.

This APP can deliver too much. The amount of data that the scientists and mosquito control experts can get from this APP may possibly be much more than the combined efforts of the ongoing mosquito control programs. The reason behind this is the increased workforce due to participation of citizen scientists. The APP will collect information which will help in (i) Determining different breeding habitats of mosquitoes, (ii) Prompt application of mosquito control interventions atreported locations, (iii) Well-timed mosquito collection from the described sites, (iv) Establishing of most recent mosquito fauna of Pakistan, which will show how many different types ofmosquito speciesexist in Pakistan, (v) In predicting risk of disease outbreak based on mosquito density and data from other aiding tools.

Citizen scientists can play a role in eliminating mosquito-transmitted diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Zikaetc by downloading a free Mosquito Alert Pakistan App from Google Play Store. The NIH authorities through Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination should collaborate with provincial health ministries to share benefits of this worthy APP with provinces and design an evidence based mosquito control strategy to reduce burden of different mosquito-borne diseases in country.

M UZAIR MUKHTAR

Beijing, China

