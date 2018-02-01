Citi Foundation supports students develop critical employability skills at TCF College

Staff Reporter

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has partnered with the Citi Foundation to implement a new program – Critical Employability Skills – as part of the core education program at the college level, here on Wednesday.

Part of the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress initiative, this new program will support students of TCF College develop critical employability skills through 200 hours of self-development modules conducted through experiential learning activities, gaming, and speaker sessions.

Speaking about the program, Head of TCF College Zuhaib Sheikh said, “Program partners like the Citi Foundation are helping TCF get closer to its vision of breaking barriers of class and privilege to make the citizens of Pakistan agents of positive change.”

The Critical Employability Skill funded by a donation from the Citi Foundation will give our students a real chance to compete at the tertiary level and in the highly competitive job market. TCF College offers 870 hours of regular academic instruction compared to 473 hours of academic instruction in other colleges. We also offer to mentor with professionals, in-school guidance counselling, and help with university applications.”

Initiated in April 2016, TCF College emphasizes confidence-building extracurricular activities and coaching to build important employability skills, such as critical thinking, communication, problem-solving.