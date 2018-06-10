Circulation of fake currency notes on rise

Bahawalpur

The circulation of fake currency notes and pickpocketing are on the rise here as Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching.

The district administration and the provincial government have been urged by the business community and the general public to take immediate measures in that regard.

Several shopkeepers and the general public have lost money in different pickpocketing incidents around the city.

According to details people had lodged complaints regarding pickpocketing and circulation of fake currency notes, however, citizens accuse the police of ignoring their pleas.

Locals have demanded that the regional police officer and district police officer should take note of the matter and initiate appropriate action.—APP