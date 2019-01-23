Circle develops Pakistani female coders

Staff Reporter

Circle Women held Tech Karo’s Closing Ceremony at the Karachi School of Business and Leadership here on other day.

The Tech Karo Program aims to create a pipeline of women in tech by providing web development and life skills to youth, especially women from the underserved communities – an initiative that champions the UN Sustainable Development Goals 5 & 8, of Gender Equality and Economic Growth.

With 62% of the students being female, the first batch had 50 graduates. Over 30 students were placed in internships with leading tech companies, including 10 Pearls and Ibex Global.

The program also ensured that the students received proper guidance regarding the tech industry through Tech Mentorship.

British Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns was the chief guest for the afternoon. Jahangir Paracha CEO Engro Vopak, Tahira Raza former President First Women Bank, Dr Zahir Syed Vice Chancellor Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) and Dr Shoaib Zaidi Professor and Head of Academics at UIT were present amongst many others to show their support.

On this occasion, Sadaffe Abid, Founder CIRCLE shared the challenges in introducing this innovative program and said “Technology is an equaliser and enabler.

We are thrilled to bring digital skills to young Pakistani women and men so they prosper and Pakistan progresses.”

