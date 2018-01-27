CIPS-UNAIDS sign MoU

The NUST Centre for international Peace and Stability (CIPS) signed a cooperation agreement with the UNAIDS Country Office for Pakistan and Afghanistan here on Friday both organization agreed to work together towards achieving the following goals to mitigate the impact of HIV & AIDS among UN peacekeepers in the uniformed services through training and education.

Through this MoU various services would be provided including basic knowledge on HIV and AIDS transmission, HIV Prevention and precautionary measures, HIV related Vulnerabilities in mission area for UN Peacekeepers, HIV Epidemiology, and Gender based violence and linkages with HIV, Sexual Exploitation and abuse, said a press release here. Maj General (R) Mazhar Saleem Khan, Principal CIPS, and Dr. Mamadou L. Sakho, Country Director, UNAIDS Country Office for Pakistan and Afghanistan signed the MoU on the behalf of the two organizations.—APP

