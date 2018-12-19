Cinepax, McDonald collaborate for loyalist discounts

Staff Reporter

Cinepax Cinemas and McDonald’s announced a new joint collaboration that is to begin in this week! The partnership will pair a 40 percent discount for all Cinepax loyalists at all Cinepax Cinemas and Mcdonald’s food chains.

McDonalds deal for Cinepax customers includes a 40% discount on McCrispy Burger, a McChicken Burger and two regular drinks deal.

Whereas, McDonalds customers will enjoy a 40% off on all movie tickets, silver category from Monday through Thursday.

While the length of the agreement is for a month, it may be extended if both the brands agree mutually.

Marketing team at Cinepax Cinemas, while speaking to the media about this venture said,’’We are constantly on the look-out to make things exciting for our customers and this is another token of appreciation from us to all the people and for the love that we receive from all over Pakistan.”

Cinepax aims to Pakistan is to ensure that we WOW our guests by delivering a state-of-the-art entertainment experience and service excellence together.

Cinepax’s Vision to be the most favourite entertainment company in Pakistan.

Cinepax Limited is looking to continue its expansion across Pakistan with more screens, play areas/amusements and Family Entertainment Centres and many more exciting collaborations.

