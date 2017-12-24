Cinepax launches largest cinema in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan’s cinema chain ‘Cinepax’ Friday launched the largest cinema in Pakistan at Packages Mall.

“We have a vision for Cinepax and the new cinema at Packages Mall is the first step towards it. We always believe in giving our customer the best service and quality cinema experience,” stated Mohsin Yaseen, GM Marketing Cinepax.

According to him, Cineoax has always believed in providing the best experience to its customers and this time they have outdone themselves by introducing a multiplex with 10 screens and a total capacity of 1600 people. Cinepax is introducing CMAX in Pakistan which is 4 stories high and 80 feet wide.

This will be Pakistan’s first laser dual atmos system with a screen projection and Dolby Sound system that has both Golden and Silver class seating facility. Out of the 10 screens, 2 screens have a 7.1 Dolby Sound system. 3 cinemas will become operational from 22nd December and the rest will follow soon after.