Cinepax launches the biggest multiplex Cinema of Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan’s favorite cinema chain, ‘Cinepax’ has launched the biggest cinema in Pakistan at Packages Mall, Lahore.

Cinepax has always believed in providing the best quality entertainment to its customers and this time they have outdone themselves by introducing a multiplex with 10 cinema screens and total capacity of 1500 plus seats. Newly built Multiplex will have several Gold & Platinum class screens with VIP lounges, along with one dedicated screens for Kids with an exciting play area.

Cinepax is also introducing “CMAX”, which will be the biggest screen of Pakistan. CMAX is as tall as 4 story high building and wide as 80 feet. This will be Pakistan’s first screen with Dual Projection system along with Dolby ATMOS 3D surround sound. Screen is equipped with world best Gold class cinema recliners & super comfy Silver class seating facility. Out of the 10 screens, 3 will be operational on 15th Dec and the rest will follow soon after.

“Our vision for Cinepax is to be the Favourite Family Entertainment Facility for all Pakistanis and the new multiplex at Packages Mall is a step towards it. We have managed to bring the best concepts of International Cinema’s in Pakistan with top class technology, cozy environment and maximum variety of content. Hope the nation will love this flavor of cinema”, stated Mohsin Yaseen, GM Marketing Cinepax.