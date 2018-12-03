Cinepax join hands with SOS village

Staff Reporter

Cinepax Limited, Pakistan’s leading family entertainment company is proud to join hands with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. The CEO of Cinepax, Ms. Maryam El Bacha and the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, Ms. Saba Faisal signed a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU will help to promote the work of SOS for the abandoned children. Ms. Saba Faisal welcomed this collaboration and observed that this relationship would help augment the social outreach and strengthen their donor base and supporters.

Cinepax is honoured to support the cause which fuels SOS effort. Every donation made or every minute spared will help in making a difference in the lives of millions of children from the marginalised communities across Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp