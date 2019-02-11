Cinepax hosts premier

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan‘s favorite cinema chain “Cinepax Cinemas” along with “Footprint Entertainment” hosted the premier of “Twentieth Century Fox‘s ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL”; the epic action-adventure from visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau (AVATAR), and director Robert Rodriguez in Lahore, which was attended by Bloggers, Media and Fans.

When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control, staying out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

Cameron spent years developing the technology to be able to bring the intricate visuals of Alita to life, applying ground breaking techniques, to create 3D performance for his viewers.

