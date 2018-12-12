Cinepax Cinemas Reward Card back

Salim Ahmed

Cinepax Cinemas announces to bring the Reward Card back for its loyal customers. This is a point-based program with which the customers can enjoy a vast variety of exclusive discounts and deals. Cinepax customers can earn points with every purchase made and they will also be entitled to get two tickets on their birthdays!

It ensures an easy process of registration with a free popcorn and drink with first transaction. Cinepax Cinemas is the leader in the concept of luxury cinemas in Pakistan and takes pride in being Pakistan’s largest cinema network committed to provide unmatched quality entertainment.

