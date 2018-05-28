Cinepax announces Cine Junior for kids

Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s favourite cinema chain, ‘Cinepax’ reveals a treat for kids this summer by the name Cine Junior. Cinpeax is renowned for catchy incentives to cater to all age groups. This time Cinpeax is focusing on little juniors and is back with another captivating appeal.

The notion that Cinepax came up with is arranging 5 movies exclusively for kids. The screening started from 25th May 2018 onwards that includes Allahyar and The Legend of Markhor, Sherlock Gnomes, Despicable ME 3, Tick tock and Coco, which is a complete pull factor for little denizens to enjoy their holiday.

Cinepax Cinemas exhibit eminence when it comes to customers’ experience or the state-of-the-art technology.