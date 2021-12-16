CIK raids over dozen locations in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the personnel of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided, today, at least fourteen locations in central and southern districts of territory.

The CIK conducted searches regarding a case registered against the school run by a Jamaat-e-Islami member in Srinagar.

The search was con-ducted in the residential house of a retired teacher namely Assadullah Butt in Srinagar.

The CIK per-sonnel seized Butt’s mobile phone, three passbooks and some revenue documents from his house.

They CIK raided the residential house of retired Naib Tehsildar Abdul Rashid Shah, Abdul Rehman Mir (Patwari), Bilal Ahmad Dar (teacher), and Mohammad Shaban Dar (farmer) in Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

The agency also raided the registered school namely Jamiat-us-Salihat in Srinagar.

The CIK raids were going on at many other places when last re-ports came in.—KMS