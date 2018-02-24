CIIT publishes over 2000 impact factor journals

Staff Reporter

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology has achieved another milestone by becoming the first University in Pakistan to publish over 2000 impact factor journal publications in a calendar year.

Rector CIIT, Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, T.I. in his message congratulated all faculty members and students for achieving the unique milestone of intellectual excellence by publishing in peer-reviewed journals and thus creating an impact on society at large. CIIT faculty has published more than 2000 scholarly publications in research journals from all over the world.