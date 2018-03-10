CII to have more women members

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for the first time since its inception is likely to announce two female members joining its council, post the retirement of nine members on March 5.

“Chances are likely that this time, two out of the nine vacant seats will be filled by women”, said Chairperson CII, Dr Qibla Ayaz while talking to media.

Interestingly, the council has 20 members and out of which 19 seats always remained occupied by male members with only one female representative.

CII likely to allow nikkah at any age, ‘rukhsati’ after 18

Earlier in 2013 the slot of a female council member remained vacant for 19 months after the death of Dr Farida Siddiqui. The seat was late filled by former JI chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed’s daughter Dr Samia Raheel Qazi in March 2015.

Moreover, Dr Qazis’ tenure ended on March 5 after completing three years on the post, it is however expected that she would get an extension.

When asked about her experience of serving on the council, she said, “I was the only female member among 19 male council members and I must say it was a memorable experience,” she also said that although she faced certain challenges and but never felt suppressed or cornered by her male colleagues.

“I had my say and my suggestions were always heard, welcomed and well taken by the CII”, said Dr Qazi while suggesting that the CII chairman has approved an amendment in article 228 of the Constitution, allowing more than one female council member.

Meanwhile, talking about the vacant seats, Dr Ayaz said that the Ministry of Law and Justice is currently processing the nominations, and once they have finalized the names, they will be sent to the prime minister for approval however the council has not been approached for any recommendations