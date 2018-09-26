CII to discuss punishment over ‘triple talaq’ once

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday expressed its support on the decision of deeming ‘triple talaq’ at once as punishable.

While addressing media after a CII session, Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz stated that saying divorce three times in one sitting has emerged as a pertinent issue. He said a punishment will be discussed with religious scholars to discourage instant divorce, as well as regulate a consolidated divorce paper. Dr. Ayaz said a session will soon be held on the issue of instant divorce. He added that the Council also dejects marriages of minors.

Earlier this month, Indian government issued an executive order making the Islamic practice of “instant divorce” a criminal offence punishable by up to three years in prison.

