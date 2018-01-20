CII to conduct research on psychological research over child abuse

Zubair Qureshi

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has decided to conduct a research on psychological and mental health of the people in the aftermath of recent killings and harassment of minor girls across Pakistan including Kasur. The CII while condemning tragic killing of Zainab in Kasur, has decided to conduct research on psychological and social aspects of the incident.

This was decided during a meeting of the CII chaired by the Council’s Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz. The meeting also demanded that earlier recommendations of the body with regard to prevention of incidents of rape with children should be implemented by the government through Parliament.

With regard to question of observing ‘Black Friday’, the Council meeting recommended that Friday should not be called as Black because this colour is given wrong meaning in the society.