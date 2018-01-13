CII chief wants madrassa courses in curriculum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that madrassa studies should be added to the curriculum of educational institutions so that policymakers could have a sound understanding of religious teachings.

‘Without having a proper knowledge (of religious teachings) and understanding of seminaries, it is not possible to come up with a strong policy for dealing with issues related to madrassas,’ said Ayaz while addressing the participants of a symposium in which a book ‘what is Madrassa: Deeni Madaris and Modern Demand’ was presented for critical reviews.

The author of the book is Dr Ibrahim Mussa from Notre Dame University USA.

Ayaz believed that policymakers could not resolve issues related to madrassas to bring about a positive change in this regard mainly because of the lack of understanding.

‘The main role of madrassas is to impart religious teachings to students in such a way that they can mould their lives accordingly and become inspiring mentors. Madrassas should impart Islamic teachings and provide prayer leaders, who possess melodious voices, for attracting people to offer prayers with zeal and enthusiasm,’ he said.