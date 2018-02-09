CII advises against amending law to allow public hanging

Staff reporter

Islamabad

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Thursday advised against introducing in the law an amendment seeking public hanging for child kidnappers.

“There is no need to amend ‘Criminal Law Amendment Act 2017’ for a modification in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Act’s Section 364-A with regard to kidnapping or abduction of a person under the age of 14’’.

“Rather there is a need to ensure punishing culprits involved in such heinous crime in order to build trust and confidence of judiciary among victim’s family,” CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz told a press conference on Thursday.

The media persons kept on asking the CII chief for a more detailed opinion on public hanging of such culprits as demanded by a section of society in the wake of recent incidents of abduction, rape and murder of minor children particularly in Kasur. However, Ayaz desisted from delving into details

Speaking with regard to seven-year-old Zainab’s murder case, he said the council recommended speedy trial in such cases of heinous crimes in order to ensure easy and immediate justice for the victims.

“Certainty of punishment is a solution to the growing social malaise. This can ensure reduction in crimes. The penalty can be publicised through modern means of communication to achieve Islamic objective of deterrence to the crime. This is the main objective of the Islamic theory of penalty,” he said.

The chairman said the council unanimously opined that the justice system of Pakistan has become outdated and has failed to provide justice to the people. “Major steps are needed to develop a totally new justice mechanism,” he remarked.