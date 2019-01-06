Cigarette packets confiscated from Sector F-6, F-7

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in its campaign against illegal selling of cigarettes and Shesha material confiscated several packets of cigarettes from ten shops, a spokesman said.

As per details, Excise team carried out its operation in the area of Sector F-6 and F-7.

During the inspection, 53 shops were checked and issued notices to 23 for not having license to sell cigarettes.

Meanwhile, a ban under the title ‘Tobacco Vendor Act’ has been imposed in the federal capital due to which shopkeepers of Islamabad are now prohibited from selling cigarettes and other tobacco products without a license, also kiosks and shops near schools and colleges are completely banned from selling tobacco products. Vendors are now required to obtain the licenses from the Excise Department.—APP

