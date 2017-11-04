CIA releases more files seized in bin Laden raid

Washington

The CIA on Wednesday released nearly 470,000 additional files that were seized during a raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.

“CIA Director Mike Pompeo authorized the release in the interest of transparency and to enhance public understanding of al-Qaeda and its former leader,” the CIA said on its official website.

According to the Intelligence Authorization Act, which requires the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to conduct a review of the documents for release, the ODNI previously released documents from the collection in 2015, 2016 and 2017 after an interagency review spearheaded by the CIA.

“Today’s release of recovered al-Qaeda letters, videos, audio files and other materials provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization,” said Pompeo.—Agencies