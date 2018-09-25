CIA police arrest outlaws; recover snatched vehicles

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested 176 outlaws during last 45 days involved in murder, dacoities and recovered 22 snatched vehicles, 14 motorbikes, valuables worth Rs. 23 million and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich said that CAI police teams traced four blind murders which included the murder of Constable Zaheer Saqib during his attempt to foil a dacoity at filling station in Sabzi Mandi police area, killing of Sepoy Ghulam Dastgir during attempt to snatch bike from him in Tarnol area, murder of Asad Iqbal during dacoity attempt at a general store in Tarnol and another murder of shopkeeper Faheem Akhtar in Nilore police area.

The SP said that all criminals involved in these murder cases have been arrested. Giving the break-up about arrests of criminals, he said that 38 criminals involved in 20 cases were arrested while nine burglars, four involved in snatched valuables, 19 for carrying weapons and others for involvement in crime of miscellaneous nature.

He said that police also recovered eighteen 30 bore pistols, one revolver, 1329 wine bottles, 310 liter wine, 77 cans of beer, 2175 gram hashish and 115 gram heroin during the said period from various criminals. He said that 20 gamblers were held and stake money were also recovered from them while a total of 74 cases were submitted in relevant courts after completion of investigation on them.

The SP (Investigation) said that anti-car lifting cell of Islamabad police arrested 40 persons and recovered 22 vehicles and 11 bikes from them.—APP

