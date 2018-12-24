Church’s role in Pindi’s uplift highlighted at interfaith ceremony

Garrison city: Christmas celebrations in full swing

Zubair Qureshi

Christian community has rendered memorable and commendable services for the residents of the garrison city in health, education infrastructure and for provision of civic facilities.

Rawalpindi considered an important metropolitan since the Raj days has been home to hundreds and thousands of the Christians who made it their permanent abode even after departure of the British in 1947.

Since then hospitals, dispensaries, schools, and colleges run by the church and later administered by the government keep reminding the local residents of the fact that those who perform service to humanity are the true sons and daughters of the soil and one should cherish their services without any consideration to their faith.

This was said by the eminent scholars and religious leaders of both the Muslims and the Christians during a get together and a pre-Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at the Rawalpindi Press Club here on Sunday. The ceremony was hosted by the Grace of God Church and attended by a large number of clergy and Muslim scholars.

Among those who had come to express solidarity with their Christian friends included Chairman of the Peace Committee of Rawalpindi and a noted scholar Allama Izhar Bukhari, District Khateeb Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, members of the Peace Committee Rahat Kazmi, Mehmood Khan Bangash, journalists’ representative Afzal Butt, In Charge of the Pindi Press Club Abid Abbasi and members of the National Press Club.

Pastor Simpson Bhatti, Pastor Shahid, Pastor Amos Rehmat, Pastor Asif Rizwan and other Christians representatives thanked the Muslims friends for their love and commitment to the peace and unity among followers of different faiths.

Host of the ceremony Pastor Adil Gul while welcoming the guests said by organizing a gathering of Muslims and Christians a message of interfaith harmony has been given to promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance and harmony between the Christians and the Muslims. “Today’s Christmas ceremony is like a bouquet of different flowers and each individual participating in this ceremony is like a different flower yet part of a whole,” he said.

Afzal Butt while expressing his gratitude to the Christian leaders said Press Club had initiated Christmas celebrations some fifteen years back and since then Christians or followers of any other religion are free to express their point of view from this platform. Church choir on the occasion presented hymns and other songs in glory of God. Candles were also lit in memory of those who were killed in various incidents of terrorism and attacks on churches across Pakistan.

