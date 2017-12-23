Church attack

Terrorists attack on Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta on the Christians on Sunday has been quite rightly condemned by the country’s civil and military leadership in the strongest possible words. According to media, President Mamnoon Hussain while condemning the attack has also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical assistance to the injured.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated the whole nation is united in the fight against terrorism, has the determination to confront and eliminate it and appreciated the security forces for their prompt response. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while condemning the attack has correctly observed that those who attack places of worships in fact do not believe in religion or faith and do not belong to any country either.

Chief Ministers Shehbaz Sharif of Punjab and Syed Murad Ali Shah of Sindh among several others have also condemned the attack and expressed their heartfelt grievances with the bereaved families and said this incident has further strengthened determination of the people and the security agencies to intensify their ongoing war against terror. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that by targeting our brotherly Christian Pakistanis the terrorists have attempted to cloud Christmas celebrations and create religious cleavage, effective response by the law enforcing agencies is commendable, we stay united and steadfast to respond to such heinous attempts. Appreciation of the prompt and effective response to the terrorists by the civil and military leadership of the country surely further encourage, make more vigilant and committed the security agencies personnel to continue their war and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the sacred soil of Pakistan.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

