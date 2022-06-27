Chun In-Gee managed to hold off a faltering Lexi Thompson despite a bogey-filled front nine to win the LPGA Women’s PGA Championship.

The win did not come without a scare as she lost her once-sizeable lead.

Chun’s score of 3-over 75 for a second consecutive day was enough to win her third major title by just a single stroke over Thompson and US Open winner Minjee Lee.

The Korean having led by as much as six strokes at the tournament’s midway point lost a three-stroke advantage in the first three holes of the final round and after the front nine was overtaken by Thompson by two strokes before the American’s putting problems started to cost her.

A botched putt from a few feet out on 14 was followed by a birdie on the next hole only for her to bogey the par-5 16th as Chun birdied to tie the cards with two holes remaining.

The two had a very contrasting end with Thompson three-putting for bogey on 17 before missing her birdie attempt on the 18th. Chun sank her par attempt on the final hole to win the Women’s PGA Championship.

Chun, a 27-year-old from South Korea, led by seven strokes after finishing her first round before her lead shrank down to five at the end of that day — equaling the largest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s majors. She finished at 5-under 283.

Sher won her first major at the US Women’s Open in 2015 and added the Evian Championship in France the following year before now adding the Women’s PGA Championship to her cabinet.