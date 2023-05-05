CHROMATIC POST CARD SEASON 3 LAUNCH

Chromatic Organizes “Postcard Competition Season 3” to Highlight the Positive Impact of Increased Tobacco Prices on Health, Children, and Government Revenue.

Islamabad: Chromatic, a non-profit communication-based advocacy organization with the mission to promote inclusion, accountability, and sustainable development in Pakistan, is pleased to announce its upcoming postcard competition to raise awareness about the positive impact of increased tobacco prices on health, children, and government revenue.

The theme of the competition is “Positive Impact of Increased Tobacco Prices: A Key to Better Health(fewer diseases), Fewer Child Smokers(fewer new smokers), and More Revenue for Public Spending.” The competition is open to all youngsters aged 13 to 25 years. Participants are encouraged to create an original artwork that highlights the positive outcomes of increasing tobacco prices, such as reducing the prevalence of tobacco-related diseases, decreasing the number of children smokers, and generating additional revenue for public spending.

“The purpose of this competition is to showcase the benefits of increasing tobacco prices and promote a healthier society,” said Mr. Shariq M Khan, CEO of Chromatic. “Through this competition, we hope to encourage youngsters to use their creativity to support policies that improve public health and well-being.” Shariq M Khan stated that the harms of tobacco cannot be underestimated and it is imperative to contain their usage so as to protect our youth.

One way to reduce the use of tobacco products is to increase tobacco prices. Higher prices have been shown to reduce tobacco use, especially among new smokers, who may be more sensitive to price increases. This can positively impact health by reducing the incidence of tobacco-related diseases, such as lung cancer and heart disease. Additionally, by reducing tobacco use, governments can reduce the health cost burden which is 615 billion per year, and increase revenue through taxes on tobacco products.

Mr. Shaiq Khan said that increasing tobacco prices can also positively impact children. Children are particularly vulnerable to the harms of tobacco products, as their bodies are still developing. By reducing the availability and affordability of tobacco products, children may be less likely to start smoking or using tobacco products. This can help prevent them from developing lifelong addiction and suffering from the negative health effects of tobacco use. Additionally, increasing tobacco prices can have a positive impact on government revenue. By taxing tobacco products, governments can raise funds that can be used for important public services, such as healthcare and education while saving on the healthcare burdens associated with tobacco usage.

Talking to journalists, Shariq Khan mentioned that since the increase in FED, a misinformation campaign is running regarding smuggled cigarettes in the market. Government must conduct an independent survey to close this topic once and for all. Instead of listening to the misinformation spread by the tobacco industry, everyone must appreciate the government’s decision which is in the interest of Pakistan’s health and economy. And the government must be consistent about the decision it took on tax increases regarding tobacco products because existing tobacco taxes can generate 60 bn more in revenue. Shariq Khan also mentioned that the postcard competition season 3 with the theme of the positive impact of increased tobacco prices can help raise awareness about the benefits of this policy in youth and encourage policymakers to take further action.

The top 3 winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 each. The deadline for submission is May 25, 2023.