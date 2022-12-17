In a major relief to Todd Boehly and Chelsea, the club is close to announcing the signing of German Christopher Vivell as the new Technical Director.

Both the club and the German national were in negotiations for months while he was serving in an advisory role after he left a similar post at RB Leipzig in search of new pastures.

The 36-year-old was owner Todd Boehly’s favoured choice with other names in the running as well including former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund.

Vivell needed his work permits before he could be appointed to the position.

The German, who is another product of the Red Bull system, left RB Leipzig in October with the club citing “differences of opinion” as the reason for his departure. He was brought on for Chelsea in an advisory role shortly after.

He made a name for himself with impressive player transfer deals in recent times being responsible for bringing a then-unknown Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi to Salzburg.

His logical assignment with his new club will be overseeing the winter transfer window which begins in just a few days’ time.

Chelsea are currently in not the best of forms sitting 8th in the league table after a summer of shakeups which saw a number of important backroom staff leave Standford Bridge but the arrival of Christopher Vivell gives the club a direction at least.

With a new coach also in place, the Londoners can get to working on a plan to turn their season around.