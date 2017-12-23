Christmas terror plot foiled; 3 held

Muzaffargarh

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have foiled a terror bid after apprehending three terrorists planning a terror plot during the Christmas festivities in an operation. According to the CTD officials, the terrorists belonged to a proscribed militant outfit.

A large cache of arms and ammunition besides hand grenades were also recovered from their possession during the operation. In a separate raid on Friday in Multan, the anti-terrorism department gunned down two alleged terrorists in an encounter.

The CTD officials said the raid was conducted on an intelligence tip-off about presence of five to six terrorists affiliated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), a militant organization, at a house in Jalalpur Pirwala area of Multan.

The officials identified one of the slain terrorists as Ajmal, while three others managed to flee from the gun battle site after taking an advantage of darkness.—APP