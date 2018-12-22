Christmas special Bazars across Punjab

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam has said that to celebrate Christmas special Bazars being set-up throughout the province and District’s Administration all over the province has been instructed to make quick arrangements in this regard.

He said that the Christian community also sacrificed their lives to protect the national borders and to protect minorities in all over the country is the prime responsibility of PTI’s Government. He expressed these views while participating in a cake cutting ceremony.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp