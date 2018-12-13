Christmas preparations gain momentum in twin cities

Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate the upcoming festival of Christmas with traditional zeal and fervor including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. While preparing for Christmas, the Christian minority living in Pakistan renew their spirit of celebrating Christmas which continues throughout the month.

The traditions related to Christmas include decoration of Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, carols and Christmas gifts. Stalls carrying Christmas props and Christmas trees have been setup at various markets in twincities while the Christian community is also visiting markets for shopping on their major festival. From official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities, the joyous occasion fills the atmosphere with colors, symbols and traditions of Christmas.

The members of Christian community, all rich and poor prepare for this festivity to signify the birth of Jesus Christ through lighting up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood. Groups of young boys and girls prepare carols to present them on Christmas day in melodious tones to celebrate the Christmas functions that bring people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments. Youngsters and children seem exciting while waiting for Santa Claus as his vibrant outfit of red coat with white collar and cuffs, white-cuffed red trousers, and black leather belt and boots spreads joy on their faces.

Christmas tree – main ritual of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creates more charisma to the festivity of Christmas with its colorful decorative look.

With a few days left to Christmas, the members of Christian community start decorating the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp