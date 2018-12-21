Christmas, Jinnah’s birth anniversary celebrated at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Christian community made great contributions in health, education, defence, judiciary highlighted

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Leaders of the Christian community on Thursday visited Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park on the invitation of the senior member of the Executive Committee of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Manzoor Masih and celebrated Christmas and 143rd Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the occasion they expressed their resolve to make Pakistan a better, progressive and prosperous country and to turn it in accordance with the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A cake was also cut on the occasion to celebrate Christmas and Quaid’s birth anniversary.

Senior Vice Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed welcomed the delegation that was led by Reverend Nadeem Kamran, Priest of Christ’s Church Rawalpindi and Reverend Emanuel Lorraine who was representing St Thomas Church of Islamabad.

NPC Executive Secretary and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, members of the NPC executive committee Senator Razina Alam Khan, Mrs Nargis Nasir and Mrs Qamar Aftab also greeted the Christian friends on the occasion of Christmas and paid tributes to their contributions in various fields.

In his welcome address, Mian Muhammad Javed said Pakistan is a diverse land of multi-ethnic and multi-lingual communities living in its far and wide.

Inviting Christian community on the eve of Christmas is a golden tradition set by the Founder Chairman of the NPC and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Late Zahid Malik some ten years ago.

Zahid Malik wanted the Muslims and the non-Muslims to work together for welfare and betterment of Pakistan and that’s why he initiated this activity and since then NPC has been carrying forward this golden tradition without fail, he said.

Such a get-together, he said also aims at promoting harmony, oneness and tolerance between Muslims and Christians, said Mian Muhammad Javed.

He paid rich tributes to Christian community’s services particularly in the fields of Health, Education, Defence and Judiciary.

Pakistan, he said is our collective identity and we should work together and harder to make it one of the great nations of the world.

Rev Nadeem Kamran expressing his thanks to NPC for the invitation said he and his Christian brothers and sisters also eulogized Quaid-e-Azam who had said in Pakistan everyone would be free to practise his religion.

Rev Emanuel Lorraine also expressed gratitude to NPC for extending invitation to Christian community on the auspicious occasion. This is an auspicious occasion, he said adding the only way to please God is to please His creatures, he said.

An exhibition of some rare pictures of the Heroes of the Movement of Pakistan titled “Quaid-e-Azam Week” was also inaugurated on the occasion. Director Media of NPC Anjum Khaliqu earlier welcomed the guests and briefed them about NPC’s activities.

